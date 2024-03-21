Arsenal old boy keen on a return to the Emirates “My favourite club”

According to Sky Sports Deutschland’s reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are closer to signing Donyell Malen than Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Malen, who was nurtured in the Arsenal academy, has voiced a desire to return to the North London club. In February, he ‘sent’ Mikel Arteta a come-and-get-me plea.

“Because I played in England as a youth player, it remains a dream to one day play in the Premier League,” Malen told Voetbalzone. “Arsenal is my favourite club. Would I go back? Yes, I played there as a youth player and really wanted to break through there.”

Well, it appears Arteta did ‘receive that request’ as Florian Plettenberg claims Arsenal is prepared to respond to the plea. According to the German journalist, the Gunners are more likely to sign the Dortmund winger, who is expected to make a big move this summer. He thinks the Arteta-led side does not need to worry about the winger’s interest from Manchester United because they are not rushing to complete the deal. Yes, the Gunners may face competition from Liverpool and other unnamed Premier League clubs, but their ambition is strong, and they may fight for that deal, which may require them to offer £34–43 million.

Malen may be an excellent signing for Arsenal. He may offer pace to Arteta’s attack since he’s a brilliant dribbler, and he might also contribute goals to the team given his prolific goal-scoring ability.

In 23 Bundesliga games, he has scored 11 goals and assisted one (in all apps, he’s got 13 goals and 5 assists). Impressive from a winger.

Is Malen the perfect Saka backup?

At Arsenal, he could undoubtedly address one of Arteta’s most pressing transfer needs: the Spaniard wants to sign a Saka backup. Malen might be a trustworthy option on the right wing.

Saka has been overused during the Arteta era. The Hale End graduate continues to deliver, but the Gunners should not ‘go past’ another summer transfer without securing a suitable backup for him.

With Saka expected to blossom into a world-class player and compete for the Ballon d’Or, Mikel Arteta must be careful with how he uses him; giving him breaks and rest between the Gunners title schedule could see him remain fresh and unpredictable.

Imagine opponents’ distress when Arteta removes Saka only to introduce Malen. It could be wonderful!

