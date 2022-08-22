Arsenal on 20-team list of potential FFP breakers

Arsenal are claimed to be one of a number of clubs under the watchful eye of FIFA at present.

The Gunners have invested heavily in the squad in recent windows, whilst overseeing an overhaul of their playing squad, including being the biggest spenders in Europe last summer.

That outlay may well put us under threat of breaking FIFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations however, with us having failed to qualify for the Champions League in recent years, although the Times adds that we are just being looked at currently.

10 clubs already expected to be named in breach of FFP in regards to the 2020-21 campaign, including PSG, Barcelona and Juventus, although I struggle to see all of the clubs being punished due to the impact had because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It will certainly be interesting to see how strict they are with their sanctions, this year, especially as that could give us an inclination as to our potential punishment if we are found in breach of the regulations next year, when we could well have Champions League football under the threat of being taken away.

Will FIFA be forced to relax their rules with so many clubs failing to make the cut?

Patrick

