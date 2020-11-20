Arsenal on alert as Barcelona man might become available for transfer soon

Express Sport claims that Arsenal has been placed on high alert as it emerges that Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele might run down his contract at Camp Nou.

The Frenchman has struggled since he made his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The attacker now has around 19 months left on his contract with Barcelona and Spanish outlet, Sport claims that the Catalan giants are worried that Dembele might have a plan of action.

The attacker refused to move to Manchester United on loan in the last transfer window because he was required to sign a contract extension before making the move.

Barca is now anxious that he wants to run down his contract and leave them for nothing in 2022.

In that case, they will not want to lose him for free and that has opened up the possibility of him being sold in the next summer transfer window.

Dembele has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time now and Sun Sport claims that having sorted out the defence, Mikel Arteta wants to sort out their struggling attack.

It claims that Dembele’s pace and flair make him an ideal signing for the Gunners ahead of next season.