Arsenal on alert as Bayer Leverkusen opens the door for youngster to leave

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Kai Havertz after the Sporting Director of Bayer Leverkusen Rudi Völler, admitted that it was logical for the player to leave them.

The 20-year-old remains one of Europe’s brightest talents and the German looks set to have a big future in football.

Despite being so young, Havertz has played over 100 games for the German side and helped them reach the Champions League group stages this season.

He has attracted the attention of several top sides apart from Arsenal, but reports have earlier claimed that he wasn’t for sale.

However, the German team seems to be considering his sale if we are to believe their Sporting Director who has admitted that inevitably, he would leave the German side at some point.

Völler told Bild via Standard Sports: “The fact that Kai will eventually leave Leverkusen is a logical development.



“I am not surprised that [moving] abroad attracts him. We know what he feels very comfortable with us, we are in constant contact with Kai – everything is open and transparent.”

The attacker has been on the radar of Arsenal and Mikel Arteta could make him a marquee signing in the summer. However, the Gunners would have to be prepared to spend big if they want to lure Havertz to the Emirates.