Arsenal on alert as French outfit prepare for life without midfielder

L’Equipe claims that Lyon is preparing for life without Arsenal target Houssem Aouar and they have identified a replacement for him.

Arsenal has made Aouar a top target in this transfer window as they look to add a midfielder to their team. The Gunners have been told that they will have to pay more than £30m to land the 22-year-old.

He has been developing his game and getting better each season at Lyon. Aouar helped the French side to reach the semifinal of the Champions League last season.

They will not play in Europe this season and he might move to the Emirates before this transfer window closes. The report claims that Lyon is already looking to land AC Milan’s Lucas Paqueta as a replacement for Aouar.

Paqueta joined Milan last year after breaking through at Brazilian side, Flamengo.

He was one of their most important players in his first season, but he is struggling for game-time now and his career might be helped by a switch to Lyon.

Arsenal also wants to sign Thomas Partey, but the spotlight has been focused on Aouar in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see which of them eventually joins Mikel Arteta’s side.