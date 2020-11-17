Arsenal on alert as target’s manager cites January move

RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch expects to lose star-player Dominik Szoboszlai in January, as revealed on the Futbol podcast.

The Hungarian international has been increasingly linked with a move in recent months, having proven to be an amazingly consistent midfielder, who can’t stop getting his name amongst the goals.

Szoboszlai has already clocked up five goals and nine assists for his club this term, as well as two goals for Hungary on their way to qualifying for the European Championships this coming summer. Both those goals for the Huns proved to be match winners, while his latest goal in the dying moments clinched his side’s qualification over Iceland.

The 20 year-old is now set for months of speculation as clubs scatter around him in an attempt to lure him to pastures new, and one of those clubs is said to be Arsenal.

The Gunners are believed to be eyeing the wonderkid as a potential alternative to Houssem Aouar, who they failed to sign during the summer months, with The Sun amongst others citing our interest.

Our bid to land him may well have taken a timely boost, with his current manager Jesse Marsch admitting that a move appears likely in the new year.

When asked if he thinks the attacking midfielder will leave in January, Marsch said: ‘Yes. The reality is that a guy like Szoboszlai is likely to have many suitors this winter. He’s an incredible talent.’

Will Arsenal be able to convince Dominik to join our young and upcoming squad ahead of the chasing pack?

Patrick