Arsenal on alert as top Premier League striker stalls contract talks

Arsenal has been tracking Alexander Isak for a long time and could finally move to sign the Newcastle striker.

The Swedish forward is regarded as one of the top talents in Europe and has been developing well in the Premier League. Several top clubs are monitoring him, including Arsenal, who have shown a strong interest in securing his signature for several months.

Last summer, the Gunners shifted their focus to Benjamin Šeško because Newcastle demanded a substantial fee for Isak. While the Magpies’ first preference is to keep him, they would only consider selling the former Real Sociedad striker for a significant sum.

Isak is due for a new contract and has been in discussions with Newcastle about an extension. However, according to Talk Sport, the negotiations have not progressed as smoothly as the club would like, with the striker reportedly stalling as much as possible. This delay could encourage other clubs to make a move.

Arsenal may rekindle their interest in Isak and look to add him to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

We seem to favour a move for Sesko, but Isak could be a much better striker to sign because he is in fantastic form and understands the Premier League.

