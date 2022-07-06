Arsenal on alert as transfer target meets with his present club to discuss future

Arsenal is on alert as Serge Gnabry is set for crunch talks with Bayern Munich over his future.

The German has entered the radar of the Gunners in this transfer window after it became an open secret that his current deal expires next summer, and Bayern is struggling to sign him on to an extension.

The former Gunner could leave this summer, but the Bavarians are not giving up.

The face losing Robert Lewandowski, who has demanded to be sold, and they want to keep Gnabry.

The Sun reports that the interest from Mikel Arteta’s side is solid, and they are hopeful he would choose to join them.

However, Sports Bild says he would hold a new meeting with his present employer in their bid to keep him.

Gnabry has not asked to be sold yet, so he will listen to what they have to say before deciding on his future.

Re-signing Gnabry would be a game-changing piece of business, so we really are paying attention to how the meeting between him and Bayern goes.

The winger will turbo-charge our attack for this season, and he will bring more speed and invention to it.

But the interest of Manchester City and Real Madrid could scupper our transfer for him.

