Arsenal on alert as transfer target meets with his present club to discuss future

Arsenal is on alert as Serge Gnabry is set for crunch talks with Bayern Munich over his future.
The German has entered the radar of the Gunners in this transfer window after it became an open secret that his current deal expires next summer, and Bayern is struggling to sign him on to an extension.
The former Gunner could leave this summer, but the Bavarians are not giving up.
The face losing Robert Lewandowski, who has demanded to be sold, and they want to keep Gnabry.
The Sun reports that the interest from Mikel Arteta’s side is solid, and they are hopeful he would choose to join them.
However, Sports Bild says he would hold a new meeting with his present employer in their bid to keep him.
Gnabry has not asked to be sold yet, so he will listen to what they have to say before deciding on his future.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Re-signing Gnabry would be a game-changing piece of business, so we really are paying attention to how the meeting between him and Bayern goes.
The winger will turbo-charge our attack for this season, and he will bring more speed and invention to it.
But the interest of Manchester City and Real Madrid could scupper our transfer for him.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
We need another Midfielder as I feel Partey may never play for Arsenal again, that’s why Edu and Arteta are bidding for the Lazio midfielder, we cannot rely on Elneny and Xhaka in high profile games
Every game is high profile. Even teams like Bradford (No disrespect). That is why we need to someone who can give Xhaka a selection problem. As much as I like Elneny, he is only a rotation player. Lokogna is too inexperienced. We need a decent DM no question about it!
Gnabry is wishful thinking at this moment in time. There are some decent options out there, even if they may not be the most glamorous names but could do a good job for us, Ismaili Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Cody Gakpo or Pedro Neto are just some realistic suggestions.
In regards to Partey, I think people are jumping the gun a bit. First of all we don’t know for a fact that it is definitely him who is the alleged although him not currently in Germany with rest of the squad doesn’t look good, admittely. Then there is the obvious case of innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, so it is a little disappointing that it appears some have already come to that conclusion i.e the same premature presumptions were laid at the feet of Bissouma, who has now been cleared of any wrong doing. So I would respectfully urge that we wait for the facts to surface before making preconceptions.
Hear hear. Let us not comment until the facts emerge. We certainly will not be doing any articles on these rumours. So let’s not comment and Stoke the fires…