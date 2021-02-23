Arsenal on course for a season worse than Wenger’s poorest ever

Mikel Arteta is the second manager that Arsenal has named since Arsene Wenger left the Emirates.

The Gunners must have expected to be doing better under a new manager when they split with the Frenchman after over 20 years at the helm.

However, they are yet to return to the top four and even more damning is that they are on course to finish this campaign worse than Wenger’s most unfortunate season at the club.

The Frenchman’s last year at the club was his most-frustrating as they missed out on the top four.

They finished 6th on 63 points, but the current Arsenal team will have to go on a run like a Premier League-winning team would do before they match that haul.

Sun Sports calculates that the Gunners will have to win 9 of their remaining 13 games and lose just one of those matches before they can match that season.

Arteta’s team can kiss their Champions League hopes goodbye now unless they win the Europa League.

But finishing this season below Wenger’s worse season is truly unacceptable considering that the club spent so much in the last two summer transfer windows.

After winning the FA Cup, Arteta may have bought himself some time, but he surely has to deliver top four football next season or at least the Europa League trophy.