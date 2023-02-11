Arsenal on course for another record if we can overcome Brentford today…

This weekend marks Premier League Match Day 22, and Arsenal remains atop the table with 50 points. If the Gunners can win against Brentford this weekend, they will have set another important club record.

For the first time in Premier League history, they will have scored 53 points after only 21 league games. The Gunners won the Premier League unbeaten in 2003-04, which is regarded as their most successful season.

But even so, there is something incredible they are going to do this season that they didn’t do then. Apparently, the Invincibles, after 21 league games, still hadn’t surpassed the 50-point mark. However, it appears that the Gunners are now on track to achieve 53 points out of 63 in 21 games this season. Notably, in the 2003/04 season, after 21 games, they had only managed 49 points.

Brentford, on the other hand, will be a difficult opponent for Arsenal, given their results against Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool, all of whom faced difficulties when playing against them. They have gone unbeaten in the league since returning from the World Cup, but could Arsenal be the team to remind them of the taste of defeat? Meeting Arsenal after a disappointing previous outing last weekend is the worst thing any team could wish for.

Three points and another record on its way!

Daniel O



