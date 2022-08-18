Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand is set to leave Arsenal to join Hull City on loan with an option to buy.

The youngster was thoroughly impressive last term, scoring some amazing goals in the process, and while allowing him to leave on loan isn’t an issue, the fact that we have agreed to include an option to buy is a little peeving.

The Gunners have done well recently with bringing young players into the senior setup, but I wonder if today’s deal is partly down to the fact that we have a number of young future stars already vying for first-team roles in our side, potentially posing as a blocker to his potential progression within the club.

It remains to be seen whether a buyback or first option clause will be included in the deal, something that we should be including when selling any of our young players who have the potential to be stars, but it certainly seems unlikely that we will ever see Salah-Eddine in an Arsenal shirt again any time soon.

I would have thought that with Omari Hutchinson leaving for Chelsea that the other winger would have picked up a more prominent role in our side this term, but Salah seems to have decided that a move away is best.

