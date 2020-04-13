Arsenal on course to lose most financially due to Coronavirus?

Arsenal may well end up emerging from the Coronavirus episode as the worst hit, with many reports claiming that the club are in line to cut all players wages.

Players have so far refused to accept a supposed 12.5% wage cut, but have been urged by the club to reconsider.

This can of worms can not be helping the mental affects on players as they try rigorously at home to remain fit for the remainder of the campaign, which is still scheduled to take place.

There has been claims that clubs will not have to pay back any of the TV revenue that they had already received, but there is still financial implications that will cost clubs, including paying staff while they are not able to work, as well as the loss of income from the now-cancelled International Champions Cup.

On top of the 12.5% wage cut that has been proposed to players, there is also the threat of further cuts should they fail to qualify for the Champions League next term, with a top five finish a big ask at present.

Our best chance to qualify for next season’s Champions League may well have been through the Europa League, but there is a strong chance that the current competition may well be scrapped due to fears over travelling.

Such cuts to wages may well be the final nail to the coffin in attempts to keep key stars who are already being linked with an exit, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while such financial difficulties may lead to us being forced into selling players we may not have considered previously.

Are we set to be the biggest losers financially this summer?

Patrick