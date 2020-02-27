Arsenal on-loan star claims Mesut Ozil could move to Turkish giants

Mohamed Elneny claims that Mesut Ozil has been teasing over a move to Turkish giants, Fenerbahce.

The German has been on the brink of leaving Arsenal for some time now and his huge wage has not been the only problem.

Arsenal has been trying to sell the German since he became unproductive, however, Mikel Arteta has made him a focal point of his new team but the German is still very unlikely be given a new deal at the Emirates.

Elneny who is currently turning out for Besiktas has revealed that he is in close contact with Ozil and the German always teases him with Fenerbahce’s songs.

He went on to reveal that he believes that the German would make a move to the Turkish side because of his love for them.

He told Bein Sports Turkey : “Mesut really loves Fenerbahce. He’s always speaking about the club and the fans.

“If you ask me, I think he could come to Fenerbahce. He’s always trying to annoy me by singing Fenerbahce chants.”

Ozil has been slammed for his poor contribution on the field for a good few years now, however, Arteta seems to have brought out some decent performances from him.

If Fenerbahce or any club for that matter comes in for Ozil in the summer and a deal can be done then you have to think that Arsenal would readily agree to let him leave. Well, you have to hope so.