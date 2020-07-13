Arsenal on loan stars slated and rated: Who should we keep or sell?

Arsenal has an army of players out on loan. Some of them had been important players at the club, while some have had to leave the team to prove that they still have something to offer.

In this article, I write about the first team players who have left us on-loan and discuss who we should keep and who we should sell.

Konstantinos Mavropanos – LEAVE

Mavropanos was a surprising signing by Arsene Wenger and the Frenchman must have thought he would remain Arsenal’s manager forever. Still only 22, he should leave to develop his career elsewhere because Arsenal is a step too far for him.

William Saliba – STAY

He looks the real deal and although he hasn’t played for us yet, I expect him to be a success from the very start.

Mohamed Elneny – LEAVE

He has looked decent while playing for Besiktas on loan. However, that doesn’t show me what we’re missing, rather it shows that he doesn’t belong at the top level in England.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – LEAVE

Mkhitaryan has his best years behind him and the best thing for us now is to get as much money as we can off his sale in the summer.

Emile Smith Rowe – STAY

Smith Rowe is one of the best players from our academy in recent seasons and the Englishman has continued to develop fine on loan at Huddersfield. Next season might not be the season that he breaks through, but he should be kept.

An article from Ime