Arsenal on loan stars slated and rated: Who should we keep or sell?

Arsenal has an army of players out on loan. Some of them had been important players at the club, while some have had to leave the team to prove that they still have something to offer.
In this article, I write about the first team players who have left us on-loan and discuss who we should keep and who we should sell.
Konstantinos Mavropanos – LEAVE
Mavropanos was a surprising signing by Arsene Wenger and the Frenchman must have thought he would remain Arsenal’s manager forever. Still only 22, he should leave to develop his career elsewhere because Arsenal is a step too far for him.
William Saliba – STAY
He looks the real deal and although he hasn’t played for us yet, I expect him to be a success from the very start.
Mohamed Elneny – LEAVE
He has looked decent while playing for Besiktas on loan. However, that doesn’t show me what we’re missing, rather it shows that he doesn’t belong at the top level in England.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – LEAVE
Mkhitaryan has his best years behind him and the best thing for us now is to get as much money as we can off his sale in the summer.
Emile Smith Rowe – STAY
Smith Rowe is one of the best players from our academy in recent seasons and the Englishman has continued to develop fine on loan at Huddersfield. Next season might not be the season that he breaks through, but he should be kept.
An article from Ime
Mavroponas is the difficult one for me, and without having seen him in action for some time I am not in a position to pass judgement on him.There seems to be some genuine interest for him from German sides, and given our apparent financial problems, which led to a restructuring of our stadium debt recently, I suspect we could well be tempted to sell him for say 15m which is more than we can expect for Mik and Elneny.
Stuttgart are after Mavropanos, apparently… another loan deal or will we sell him for peanuts?
I don’t want to see Elneny or Mkhi in an Arsenal shirt ever again, so sell them to the highest bidder… yay, 5m incoming (if we’re lucky!!)
Smith Rowe – we’d be cuckoo to let this lad go… he’s our future and can’t wait to have him back and establish himself in the first team!
Saliba… our defensive saviour?! 🙏😄