Arsenal on-loan striker scores after just 4 minutes while another loanee can’t even play for new club

As we all know, Arsenal have many promising starlets out on loan to gain first team experience with regular starting spots, and that idea has definitely worked for our prolific young striker Mika Biereth.

His spell at Sturm Graz seems to be working to perfection, and after scoring at the weekend to help Sturm Graz to remain second in the Austrian Bundesliga two points behind Red Bull Salzburg, he was picked to make his European debut in the Europa Conference League where Mika helped Sturm Graz in the first leg of the knockout round play-offs. He didn’t waste any time and he opened the scoring for the home side after just 4 minutes to set them up for a 4-1 win against Slovan Bratislava.

The Danish 21 year-old certainly seems to be progressing well and could be a real asset to the Gunners in the future.

´But another Arsenal loanee, Omar Rekik, who has also been progressing well, has now possibly been blocked from playing for the Swiss side Servette, after the new club inexplicably forgot to send in the paperwok to have him included in the squad for the second half of the season. After being well used at Wigan this season up to this January and featuring 14 times for the first team, it was decided to move him abroad for more experience and he was looking forward to even more games in Switzerland, and he will now be devastated that he may not even get to feature in one game.

Apparently, Servette had until midnight on February 15 to resubmit their squad list for the rest of the season, but forgot to send the email to remove four players no longer at the club and to replace them with the new additions that arrived in January, including Rekik.

Hopefully the Swiss League will give Servette a reprieve and allow Rekik and the others to play, or our defender will miss out on 5 months vital development.

