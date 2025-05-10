Arsenal on the Brink: Can We Still Salvage Champions League Football?

Arsenal’s failure in Paris has sparked a wave of noise around the club – and not the good kind. That defeat not only ended our Champions League run but also confirmed another trophy-less season under Mikel Arteta. Criticism has poured in, with fresh questions over this squad’s ability to cross the finish line when it matters most.

The Gunners’ last three campaigns — including this one — have been defined by near misses and heartbreak just short of success. We’ve been knocking, but the door won’t open. Still, we go again next season. Until then, there’s no time for sulking. Heads can’t drop — not with our top-five Premier League spot still under threat.

Currently on 67 points, we need just two more from our final three games to guarantee Champions League football. That’s because Aston Villa (61 points) and Nottingham Forest (60) trail us with inferior goal differences. Those two are the only sides who could dislodge us, and two more points will be enough to keep them at bay.

But anything less? That opens a can of worms. If we only manage one point, either Villa or Forest could overtake us – provided they win all three of their remaining fixtures.

That might sound like a stretch… until you look at our upcoming fixtures: Liverpool and Newcastle. Suddenly, it’s not so far-fetched that we head into the final day against already-relegated Southampton needing a win. And with that kind of pressure? It could go either way.

Liverpool have nothing to play for this weekend. Taking points off them should be a priority – maybe even an expectation after their limp performance against Chelsea. A win would secure Champions League football and give us the bragging rights over a rival. It might even help us stay in 2nd place in the Premier League table, and keep 3rd placed Man City at bay.

What do you reckon, Gooners – can we still finish strong?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

