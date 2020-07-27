Arsenal on the verge of missing out on free agent following latest update

Willian might sign a new Chelsea deal in what will be a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of landing him.

The Brazilian has been one of the most important players at the club since he joined the Blues in 2013.

He has been pivotal to the successes that they have enjoyed since his arrival at the club, and Frank Lampard thinks that he can offer more to his team going into the future, according to ESPN.

The Brazilian has been in talks with the Blues over a new deal for a long time now, but talks have stalled after he told the club that he wants a three-year deal.

This has opened the door for Arsenal to try to sign him on a free transfer ahead of an important first full season for Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has been rebuilding the Gunners, and he has proven to be an inspired managerial appointment.

But he knows that he will need good signings in the summer to build on his good start at the Emirates.

ESPN claims that Frank Lampard is urging Chelsea to open talks over a new deal with Willian again.

It remains unclear if the Blues will agree to his demand for a three-year deal or offer him a higher salary on a two-year deal.