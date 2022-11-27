Arsenal on top – UEFA Women’s Champions League Matchday 3 roundup

Arsenal Women top of their group – full UEFA Women’s Champions League roundup by Michelle

Group C roundup

Juventus 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal played their UEFA Women’s Champions League Match Day 3 away at Turin, Italy, as they took on Juventus. Despite the injuries continuing to mount up for our Gunners, they came away from Turin with a 1-1 draw to keep themselves at the top of Group C. This draw keeps Arsenal ahead of the chasing pack.

Lineth Beerensteyn put Juventus ahead, sending her teammates and the home fans into massive celebrations. Their joy was short lived however, as nine minutes later, Vivianne Miedema did what she does best, finding the back of the net when Arsenal really needed it.

Zürich 0-3 Lyon

Current champions Olympique Lyonnais finally got their first win of the campaign as they beat hosts Zürich. Melvine Malard got an early goal for Lyon and then Signe Bruun added two more in the 35th and 66th minutes of the game, securing the win for Lyon. As with Arsenal, Lyon also have a lot of players out with injury, so this win will be a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing start to their season.

Arsenal remain at the top of Group C on 7 points but Juventus are just two points behind on 5. Lyon are still within striking distance of both teams with 4 points. This group is delicately balanced as we move into the next round of matches. Zürich are firmly at the bottom of the group on 0 points and are highly unlikely to make it out of the group stage.

In Group A, after Matchday 3, these are the team standings:

Chelsea are top with 9 points after 3 wins In 3 games

Paris St Germain have 4 points with only one win, one draw and one loss.

Real Madrid are in the same position as Paris Saint-Germain with 4 points

Vllaznia have lost all games and remain bottom of the group on 0 points.

In Group B, after Matchday 3, these are the team standings:

Wolfsburg are on 7 points after 2 wins and one draw.

Roma are in the same position as Wolfsburg, on 7 points.

St Polten are on 3 points with one win and 2 losses.

Slavia Praha remain on 0 points after losing all games.

In Group D, after Matchday 3, these are the team standings:

Barcelona, like Chelsea, are on 9 points after 3 wins in 3 games.

Bayern are on 6 points after 2 wins and a loss.

Benfica are on 3 points having won one and lost two games.

Rosengard have 0 points after losing 3 games.

There are still 3 Matchday’s to go in each of the groups. Arsenal are playing their next 3 games throughout December, with 2 home games at Emirates Stadium, as follows:

Matchday 4 – December 7th

Arsenal v Juventus (H) – 8pm UK

Matchday 5 – December 15th

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais (H) – 8pm UK

Matchday 6 – December 21

FC Zurich v Arsenal (A) – 5.45pm UK

Tickets for all of the Champions League fixtures are available to purchase here.

In summary, both Barcelona and Chelsea are looking very likely to remain top of their groups, while Arsenal’s position, although at the top of their group, looks a little more precarious. It’s hardly surprising given Arsenal’s injury list. Hopefully we’ll have some injured players returning to action soon.

What do you think of Arsenal’s chances?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

