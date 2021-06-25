Arsenal one of European giants bidding for Euro 2020 standout star

Arsenal are claimed to have launched an offerto sign Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer.

The midfielder has been lighting up the European Championships this summer, scoring two of Italy’s three goals in their victory over Switzerland to earn safe passage into the knockout rounds with a match still to play, before being rested for their final group victory which sealed top spot in their group.

Locatelli will now be expected to return to the starting line-up when their side take on Austria on Saturday, with a place in the last eight of the competition up for grabs.

His future is far from wrapped up either, with Sassuolo yet to accept an offer for his signature, but with Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal all claimed to have tabled proposals.

The DailyStar cites Gazzetta Dello Sport in claiming that both the BVB and us have launched lucrative offers, while the Old Lady are said to have offered one or more players as part of their proposal, but it remains to be seen whether the Neroverdi are in favour of a cash-only deal for their star asset.

We are claimed to have been following the midfielder’s progress for some time, and he could well prove to be the perfect signing to field alongside Thomas Partey in the heart of midfield, should we be able to get this over the line.

