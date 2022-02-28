Arsenal one of few clubs reportedly chasing proven striker

Arsenal are claimed to be amongst a select few interested in signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer, with the striker believed to be open to a move.

The 33 year-old continues to consistently put the ball in the back of the net for the Bavarian giants, with 39 goals in only 33 outings in all competitions so far this term, including nine from seven Champions League fixtures.

While he doesn’t match our current policy of signing younger players who have the potentially to grow in value and stature, he does pose as an extraordinary player with a proven record.

FourFourTwo claims that we may have to battle Manchester City for his signature however, with Pep Guardiola having coached him at Bayern previously.

While I would love to imagine that we would jump at the chance to sign the Polish striker, I just don’t see the club breaking their current transfer model to accommodate him. It would be an expensive risk, and one that I don’t imagine the club would make. Even with two strikers possibly needed in the coming window, I don’t see us looking to bring in someone over 30, regardless of their ability.

Do you think Lewandowski would set the Premier League alight? While he may not be keen to join us, do you think our board would be open to offering him a contract?

