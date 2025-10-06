Arsenal one of four clubs with a strong interest in PSG midfielder

Arsenal recruited shrewdly in the last transfer window, but they already appear to have their sights on another quality addition to the centre of the park. The Gunners’ summer business saw them land a host of talented names from across Europe, adding depth and quality to an already strong side. As seen by their start to the season, the club is in a fantastic position and is now considered a favourite for major trophies due to the strength of the squad.

According to a report by GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal are keen on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery. The youngster is reportedly available for the right price and is in search of regular first-team football after falling down the pecking order in Paris. The Gunners are monitoring his situation closely as Luis Enrique continues to limit his first-team chances. More notably, the midfield trio of Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz are all ahead of the 19-year-old. Nevertheless, he is still regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in the game thanks to his versatility and technical prowess. As a result, Arsenal could face stiff competition from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

PSG’s stance and Zaire-Emery’s experience

Zaire-Emery has just under four years left on his current deal, which means the Parisians are not in a rush to cash in. However, the report adds that a figure close to £70 million could bring them to the negotiating table. Having made his debut in 2022, the teenager has already gone on to amass 139 appearances for the French outfit and has earned seven caps for France.

Arsenal’s midfield options

The player would certainly be a shrewd addition to the Arsenal squad, but it remains to be seen if the Gunners’ interest is genuine or concrete. The arrivals of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard this summer have added to an already star-studded midfield, which includes Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

Benjamin Kenneth

