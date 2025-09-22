Arsenal one of four PL clubs eyeing Athletic Bilbao midfielder

Arsenal are one of four Premier League clubs keen on a move for Athletic Bilbao attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet. The Gunners welcomed several quality midfielders during the summer, with Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze improving creativity in the middle, while Cristhian Nørgaard has added depth. Arsenal appear well stocked in attacking midfield after their summer outlay, but the recruitment team will no doubt continue to monitor potential targets for the windows ahead.

Arsenal monitoring Sancet’s situation

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal have expressed interest in securing Sancet’s services, “aware of the impact he could have on their squad.” The report claims Arsenal are seeking more competition in attacking midfield and are willing to make a “significant financial commitment” to complete his signing. With a release clause of €80 million, any potential deal would be costly.

A move will likely have to wait until next summer, and Arsenal will face stiff competition. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also reportedly keen on the Spaniard, with Athletic Club braced for a possible bidding war.

Sancet’s rise at Athletic Club

Oihan Sancet began his career in his native Pamplona with Osasuna before joining Athletic Bilbao in 2017. The 25-year-old has since become one of Bilbao’s most important players. He has made 198 appearances for the Basque side, scoring 43 goals and registering 18 assists since his first-team debut in the 2019–20 season.

Last campaign was a standout one for Sancet, as he produced 20 goal contributions (17 goals and three assists) in 36 appearances. This season has started more slowly, with just one goal in five outings so far, including an appearance against Arsenal during the Gunners’ recent 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in their Champions League opener.

Would you like to see Arsenal push for Sancet in the summer window? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…