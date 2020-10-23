Arsenal one of four teams who want Portuguese teenager

Calciomercato has named Arsenal as one of four teams who are looking to sign Sporting Lisbon teenage star, Nuno Mendes.

The 18-year-old has only just broken into the first team of the Portuguese side, but he remains one of the most talked-about teenagers in Europe.

Scouts of top European teams must have watched his development closely, this is because even though he has only made a handful of appearances for the club’s first team, the report claims that teams like AC Milan, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are also looking to sign him.

Arsenal has had a fine transfer window and they seem to be looking to build a young team, which makes Mendes the perfect target.

The teenage stars that have been backed to play for Arsenal haven’t disappointed with Bukayo Saka impressing well-enough to earn an England cap recently.

The report claims that with the growing interest in his signature, the Portuguese side might be forced to auction him in the transfer market.

Nuno plays primarily as a left-back and that isn’t a position that Arsenal is looking to strengthen at the moment.

But if they lose Sead Kolasinac in the next transfer window as expected, they might make a move for him.