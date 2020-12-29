Arsenal one of the favourites to sign Diego Costa – Should we?

There is no doubt that with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing blanks at the moment, Arsenal are suffering a massive deficit in the “goals for” column. The Gunners have notched just 15 goals in 15 games, with just 6 coming away from home this season. As bad as Brighton’s form has been, they still have 3 goals more than Arsenal!
We are desperately in need of a Plan B unless our other front men suddenly become prolific. Lacazette finally scored again last week to take his tally to 4, but Pepe, Willian and Nketiah have just 3 goals between them.
So, there could be sense in our links with Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa, who has fallen out with his coach Simeone, and with his contract ending in the summer the Spanish giants could be happy to let him leave for free to get him off the wage bill.
Insidefutbol reports that Arsenal could actually be one of the favourites, for the simple reason that Atletico don’t want the striker to go to any team that could meet at some point this season, and with the Gunners in the Europa League that could give us the edge.
The report goes on to say that Arteta is keen if Atletico let him walk for free, and of course he would not need much time to settle after winning titles with Chelsea in the past.
Should Arsenal sign Diego Costa as a six-month stopgap?
19 CommentsAdd a Comment
Tough one. These short term deals for older players haven’t worked out so well recently, but I’ve never seen him not putting in 100%, so in that sense it’s not as big of a risk. Would be more in favour were it not for the recent Willian, Luiz and Auba contracts.
Would he actually be interested in joining Arsenal, and what length of contract would he be looking for? Seems unlikely we’d go for him at this point, except maybe on a 6-month loan.
This would be an utter catastrophe for the club.
We have enuff overpaid under achieving prima donas without adding another to the list.
This would do nothin but cause further dressinroom issues and stifle the promising youngsters at the club.
DO NOT DO THIS!!!
🤞
In a word, no.
Behave yourself
Oh sweet jesus… no!!!!
I don’t think he’d come, because he’d likely want at least three years contract. We’d most likely sign no one, because of our financial situation
No……what message would that send to Balogun who is undecided about signing a new deal because of lack of opportunities…..
Just No….
Another Chelsea pensioner
Costa!!! Nooooooooooooooooooo!
No. Just give those minutes to Balogun…
A lone deal for the rest of the season would be about the best we should consider. Is he one of Kia’s players?
No more oldies.
Enough is enough. We have been burnt enough times with these kinds of patchy signings.
@Goonster someone said you can’t win anything with children which is absolutely true.How old is Vardy or even Cavani?Are they doing their job?We need a mix of experience & talent from our young players if we have to achieve success.
Let’s not vilify experienced players just because we signed wrong players,our attack needs a lift&Costa is a proven goal scorer worth a try.
A short term deal isn’t bad.If he accepts 6months loan deal till end of season then we should consider getting him.Let his performance determine if he is worth signing.
Its no secret we need a goal scorer and they never come cheap,this may be our wild card for a successful season.
Silly rumour, not on your life. Another has been, ex Chelsea, and we get enough red cards as it is!
Nightmare player I want nowhere near us.
He would do a job but is an absolute thug. Have we sunk so far ?
Give Balogun some game time and leave out Nketiah who has been tried a lot.