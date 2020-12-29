Arsenal one of the favourites to sign Diego Costa – Should we?

There is no doubt that with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing blanks at the moment, Arsenal are suffering a massive deficit in the “goals for” column. The Gunners have notched just 15 goals in 15 games, with just 6 coming away from home this season. As bad as Brighton’s form has been, they still have 3 goals more than Arsenal!

We are desperately in need of a Plan B unless our other front men suddenly become prolific. Lacazette finally scored again last week to take his tally to 4, but Pepe, Willian and Nketiah have just 3 goals between them.

So, there could be sense in our links with Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa, who has fallen out with his coach Simeone, and with his contract ending in the summer the Spanish giants could be happy to let him leave for free to get him off the wage bill.

Insidefutbol reports that Arsenal could actually be one of the favourites, for the simple reason that Atletico don’t want the striker to go to any team that could meet at some point this season, and with the Gunners in the Europa League that could give us the edge.

The report goes on to say that Arteta is keen if Atletico let him walk for free, and of course he would not need much time to settle after winning titles with Chelsea in the past.

Should Arsenal sign Diego Costa as a six-month stopgap?