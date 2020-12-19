Arsenal one of three teams that want Brighton ace

ESPN via Sun Sports claims that Arsenal is one of the teams looking to sign Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.
The Malian has been one of the key reasons why the Seagulls have been very tough to beat this season.
His fine performances have caught the attention of top English teams, and Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign him.
The report says that the Gunners will have to battle it out with Manchester United and Liverpool for the players signature.
It focuses on the interest of Liverpool who sees him as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.
The Dutchman’s current deal expires at the end of this season and the Reds have been struggling to tie him down to a new contract.
They see Bissouma as the perfect replacement for him.
Arsenal has been struggling in midfield despite landing Thomas Partey in the last transfer window, and they might bring in another midfielder next month.
Bissouma is just 24, and he has a deal with Brighton until 2023, he would be a good long-term signing for Arsenal.
Mohamed Elneny has done well in partnering Partey in Arsenal’s midfield, but it remains unclear if he will be given a new Arsenal contract.
He has played 12 league games for the Seagulls this season.
If Liverpool come knocking, it’s all over!
Please this attitude and rumours of wanting all players from all teams in the world has to stop or better not report here anymore. Arsenal are in a mess right now and the coach and the board should know the exact quality that will fix our problems immediately and know where to get him. For God’s sake there is no player playing at Brighton that would be better than what we already have in the team already , arsenal should start acting like a big team again.
If Liverpool want him he could leave but Arsenal? Why move sideways? Any arsenal fans thinking you’re still a top 6-8 club need to wake up! Leicester have replaced arsenal in the top 6 and then you have Everton and Wolves close behind them. Even West Ham look more settled than arsenal, with more identity. I find it insane that Ole gets a lot of stick from the press yet Arteta seems to get away with it. Of the current top 6, how many arsenal players would get in their first 11? None of them. None of their CB’s would even replace Brighton’s. Give me Dunk and White over arsenal’s all day long. Remember arsenal used to say “mind the gap” to Tottenham? I doubt Spurs even bother thinking about arsenal any more. It’s more of a canyon than a gap.
Sir you a United fan?
A very good energetic and technically sound midfielder who would be an ideal partner for Partey.Has a lot of pace which is lacking in Xhaka, Ceballos and Elneny.