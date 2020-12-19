Arsenal one of three teams that want Brighton ace

ESPN via Sun Sports claims that Arsenal is one of the teams looking to sign Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

The Malian has been one of the key reasons why the Seagulls have been very tough to beat this season.

His fine performances have caught the attention of top English teams, and Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign him.

The report says that the Gunners will have to battle it out with Manchester United and Liverpool for the players signature.

It focuses on the interest of Liverpool who sees him as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman’s current deal expires at the end of this season and the Reds have been struggling to tie him down to a new contract.

They see Bissouma as the perfect replacement for him.

Arsenal has been struggling in midfield despite landing Thomas Partey in the last transfer window, and they might bring in another midfielder next month.

Bissouma is just 24, and he has a deal with Brighton until 2023, he would be a good long-term signing for Arsenal.

Mohamed Elneny has done well in partnering Partey in Arsenal’s midfield, but it remains unclear if he will be given a new Arsenal contract.

He has played 12 league games for the Seagulls this season.