Arsenal one of two Premier League teams that donated £50k worth of snacks to coronavirus fighting heroes

Reports have revealed Arsenal as one of two Premier League teams that recently donated £50k worth of snacks to NHS heroes who are at the forefront helping to take care of coronavirus patients.

This came after three Stadiums in London were revealed to have donated the snacks, including the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were the first Premier League team to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak after Mikel Arteta tested positive to the killer virus in March.

Arsenal’s rescheduled game with Manchester City was postponed before the Premier League season was then suspended.

While football could be back soon, the virus is still causing problems across England and around the globe so it has been important for NHS staff to keep caring for those who have been infected to avoid a spread of the virus.

Premier League clubs have been doing the little that they can to help support the government’s efforts to eradicate the virus and donating those snacks in just one of several ways that Arsenal has helped.

A source told The Sun: “There delivered around £50,000 worth of crisps and soft drinks to the Nightingale and the Whittington hospitals.

“Pallett’s of stock were just sitting there in the stadiums and bosses wanted to put it to good use – and give the hard working NHS staff some snacks.

“Staff loaded up lorries on Friday and were sure to maintain two metres between each other.”

Alan Sefton, Head of Arsenal in the Community, said: “We have a long history with Whittington Hospital and are extremely grateful for the heroic work they are doing at this challenging time.

“It is essential that we play our part in supporting our NHS and our local community throughout this period, so we are delighted to be able to support in this way thanks to a kind donation from Emirates Stadium’s hospitality supplier, Delaware North.”