Arsenal one step closer to signing Premier League target

The chances of Arsenal signing Chelsea’s Willian have been significantly boosted with news today that talks between the Brazilian and the Blues over a new deal have ended without an agreement.

This basically means that Willian will not be staying at Stamford Bridge once his contract expires this summer and will be free to sign on the dotted line with the many clubs interested in his services.

Willian himself is the one that broke the news that he is now free to negotiate with any team and he also explained why a deal with Chelsea could not be reached.

The bottom line is that the 31-year-old wanted a three-year deal and the Europa League champions were prepared to only offer a two-year deal.

Willian told Fox Sports as quoted by the Metro: ‘Everyone knows that my contract ends now in a few months, so the renewal is really a difficult thing to happen. ‘I think it will be very difficult for me to renew because Chelsea offered me two years, I asked for three and it ended there, we don’t talk anymore, we didn’t negotiate anymore.

‘Three years…Chelsea said it would be impossible, so for now there’s this difficulty, but nothing is impossible. ‘We don’t know what can happen, suddenly we could make a deal and get it right. ‘But what I can say today is that my contract is going over and I will be free to negotiate with any team.’

Arsenal is not the only club interested in signing Willian, Tottenham is also said to be keen and they are hopeful that the player’s relationship with Jose Mourinho will make a difference.

Seems to me that if a club offers him a half-decent wage over three years he will take it. Down to Arsenal or Tottenham if they are prepared to offer him a deal for that length of time.