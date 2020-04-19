Arsenal have contacted Reims about Axel Disasi.

Arsenal have reportedly made formal contact with French club Reims about a potential transfer deal for Axel Disasi.

The 22-year-old defender is said to tick all the boxes for Arsenal in their search for new defensive recruits this summer, and could cost around €15million, according to Goal.

While Disasi may not be the big name many Arsenal fans are craving, it does seem like our scouting has improved in recent times as we’ve unearthed a few gems who were not exactly superstars before they made the move to north London.

Matteo Guendouzi and Gabriel Martinelli were virtually unknown youngsters before joining, and are now key players for Arsenal who look to have a very bright future indeed.

Pablo Mari is not the youngest, but is another who has performed surprisingly well since joining us on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo.

Still, we remain a little short in defence and Disasi looks a promising talent who could help us to continue improving under Mikel Arteta, and it looks like work is already underway to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.