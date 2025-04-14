Arsenal have already set their sights firmly on Kingsley Coman ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are in serious need of extra firepower following what looks set to be another season where Mikel Arteta’s men miss out on the Premier League trophy.

Roy Keane noted that the North London-based outfit is missing a Mo Salah-esque player capable of firing the side to domestic glory.

Whether the French international proves to be that man, however, is entirely up for debate.

Arsenal in talks with Kingsley Coman’s team

It’s too late for Arsenal’s 2024/25 title ambitions, but a strong summer window could put the club in contention next term.

New sporting director Andrea Berta (arriving from Atletico Madrid) has already identified one candidate in that regard, if reports are to be believed.

Florian Plettenberg confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon that ‘there is contact’ between the side and Coman’s entourage.

🚨👀 There is contact between #Arsenal and Kingsley #Coman’s management, with both sides in ongoing communication. Arsenal are aware that Saudi Arabia is a very appealing option for Coman, but they have expressed their interest. Coman and Bayern are expected to part ways in the… pic.twitter.com/YrxfjQIWbc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 14, 2025

As things currently stand, the Emirates Stadium is considered to be the 28-year-old’s most likely destination should he depart Bayern this summer.

Need a stronger goalscorer

There’s no questioning the fact that Kingsley Coman (valued at £33.3m, according to Football Transfers) is one of the most talented wingers available on the market.

If Bayern Munich weren’t currently experiencing financial difficulties – specifically, a need to lower their wage bill – it’s entirely possible they’d rather keep hold of the Frenchman.

Should this represent Arsenal’s marquee forward signing – they may as well!

With 32 Premier League games played (at the time of writing), the club has a 17-league goal deficit to make up.

Given that Coman has only registered six goals in 1,597 minutes (across all competitions) in 2024/25, we’re not sure we’re seeing enough from the winger to suggest he’ll fix that problem.

Even in his best goalscoring season in 2022/23, he didn’t manage to break double figures (nine goals).

If the Bundesliga ace is a competition signing, we’re not opposed. Otherwise, we need to see a lot more ambition from Arsenal’s recruitment team.