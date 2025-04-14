Arsenal have already set their sights firmly on Kingsley Coman ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Gunners are in serious need of extra firepower following what looks set to be another season where Mikel Arteta’s men miss out on the Premier League trophy.
Roy Keane noted that the North London-based outfit is missing a Mo Salah-esque player capable of firing the side to domestic glory.
Whether the French international proves to be that man, however, is entirely up for debate.
Arsenal in talks with Kingsley Coman’s team
It’s too late for Arsenal’s 2024/25 title ambitions, but a strong summer window could put the club in contention next term.
New sporting director Andrea Berta (arriving from Atletico Madrid) has already identified one candidate in that regard, if reports are to be believed.
Florian Plettenberg confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon that ‘there is contact’ between the side and Coman’s entourage.
🚨👀 There is contact between #Arsenal and Kingsley #Coman’s management, with both sides in ongoing communication.
Arsenal are aware that Saudi Arabia is a very appealing option for Coman, but they have expressed their interest.
As things currently stand, the Emirates Stadium is considered to be the 28-year-old’s most likely destination should he depart Bayern this summer.
Need a stronger goalscorer
There’s no questioning the fact that Kingsley Coman (valued at £33.3m, according to Football Transfers) is one of the most talented wingers available on the market.
If Bayern Munich weren’t currently experiencing financial difficulties – specifically, a need to lower their wage bill – it’s entirely possible they’d rather keep hold of the Frenchman.
Should this represent Arsenal’s marquee forward signing – they may as well!
With 32 Premier League games played (at the time of writing), the club has a 17-league goal deficit to make up.
Given that Coman has only registered six goals in 1,597 minutes (across all competitions) in 2024/25, we’re not sure we’re seeing enough from the winger to suggest he’ll fix that problem.
Even in his best goalscoring season in 2022/23, he didn’t manage to break double figures (nine goals).
If the Bundesliga ace is a competition signing, we’re not opposed. Otherwise, we need to see a lot more ambition from Arsenal’s recruitment team.
I highly doubt Arsenal will pay £25m for a 29-year-old LW who’s never played in EPL
It would make more sense to pay £50m for a much younger one in Nico Williams or Garnacho
I wish Garnacho must be a typing error. Williams if affordable a very good upgrade.
He does not fit Arsenal profile, young, versatile and sport a high ceiling
Think he be an upgrade on what we have to come off the bench
Hope this isn’t true .
A pure goalscorer should be the priority first and foremost then an upgrade on Odegaard should be looked at then Arteta can get his yearly LB GK and winger if we have more funds to waste
Hopefully now with the new sporting director The manager is not in full control of signings as we are now talking of a rebuild after 5-6 years ,not good with only 1 trophy and not one of his signings were involved with that .
I don’t know if Coman would be the right fit but judging a winger solely on goals is lazy analysis imo. There are a lot more ways to judge a player. We’ve been complaining about goalscoring but we also have a creativity problem. Coman is more of a creative kind of winger than the goalscoring kind. Even as we think of goalscoring forwards,we should also consider creative forwards,for the sake of balance.
Very good insight Onyango the Gooner mate! Arsenal obviously lack creativity and Coman may fill in that void. We should not focus, as you correctly stated, on the goal scoring aspect only. Thanks!
Coman maybe versatile to play in both flanks to replace Saka or Martinelli. He has good manners that Arteta likes as he is polite disciplined and avoids controversies on and off the pitch. Beware he has stories with injuries which played key part in derailing title hopes. Arsenal have historically been connected with French players though it is only Saliba in the current squad so adding Coman makes sense in that respect. His signing may indicate Trossard’s departure. In this too young Arsenal squad adding the experienced Coman is not that bad as he imparts his skill set to young players like Nwaneri.