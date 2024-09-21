Arsenal open talks to get key man on a new contract

Arsenal is set to reward Gabriel Magalhães with a new contract as he continues to impress in their defence.

The Brazilian has been in outstanding form since last season and has solidified his role as the best partner for William Saliba.

Together, the duo has delivered several top performances, establishing themselves as a formidable partnership at the back.

Gabriel has been gaining increased recognition and has been a key figure in Arsenal’s defence for some time.

According to Football Insider, although his current contract runs until 2027, Arsenal is eager to offer him an extension.

Talks between the defender’s representatives and the club have just begun and are currently at the preliminary stage.

Arsenal is confident there will be no issues, and Gabriel will sign the extension soon.

He is happy at the Emirates and has no desire to leave, as he feels appreciated by the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel has been a key part of our recent story, and the Brazilian will surely want to stay and win trophies with us.

Although his deal still has three years left, opening talks with him shows that we are serious and appreciate him.

