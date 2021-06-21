Arsenal open talks with Bundesliga club over £34M striker’s signature

Arsenal are claimed to be in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the transfer of Andre Silva, who the Express claim is available for around £34Million.

The Portuguese striker has been limited in minutes so far at Euro 2020, coming off the bench late during both of their matches thus far, but with Cristiano Ronaldo selected for the sole centre-forward role you cannot complain all that much.

Ronaldo currently sits joint-top of the goalscoring ranks for the tournament thus far, tied with Patrick Schick, but Silva must still be full of confidence after an amazing campaign in Germany, where he scored 28 league goals in only 32 outings, outscoring Erling Haaland, as well as being credited with eight assists also.

Should Arsenal strike a deal, his limited minutes during the tournament could allow him to be more fresh than some of his rivals, especially after a gruelling calendar since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

The Transfer Window Podcast claims that we have already opened talks over his potential arrival, after the club’s owners signed off on a whopping transfer budget.

They claim that Silva is being considered as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who with only 12 months remaining on his contract is a potential departee.

Is Silva the perfect option to fire us back into contention of the top four(or even higher…)?

