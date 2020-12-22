Arsenal open talks with defender over new longterm deal

Arsenal is set to hand a new deal to Rob Holding, according to Football Insider.

The Englishman has been one of the club’s key players this season, after almost leaving them in the summer.

Needing to reinforce their team, Arsenal were prepared to sell the former Bolton man, however, he started the season well and the club decided to keep hold of him.

He has continued to be a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans and they are now looking to tie him down to a new deal.

He has a contract at the Emirates until 2023, but as he continues in the squad, the club wants to avoid a situation that he will enter the final two years of his current deal with them.

He scored an own goal in his most recent game for the club, but he is one of the more consistent players at the Emirates this season overall.

Arteta has trusted him so much that he has started seven of the club’s last eight games.

The arrival of Gabriel Magalhaes was expected to affect his chances, but he has worked hard to remain at the club.

With defenders expensive to find nowadays, Arsenal will be happy to keep Holding into the future and hope that he keeps getting better.