Arsenal open talks with future Arsenal captain over new deal

Arsenal are claimed to have opened talks with Kieran Tierney over a new deal.

The Scottish left-back is ready to kick-off his Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic on Monday, and his club may well be looking to secure his future for the long-term at present also.

It wouldn’t be a shock if Arsenal were doing this in fear of the 24 year-old attracting major interest during the current international tournament, and it could well be a shrewd move to tie him to a new deal before the tournament was to run deep.

Tierney still has three years remaining on the five-year deal he signed on joining from Celtic in 2019, but he has earned himself a key role in North London with a number of consistent displays, and has even been described as a future captain by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta(via Football.London).

He now looks set to be rewarded with a new deal to reflect his role within the club, although the timeframe on the new contract isn’t stated in the report.

It wouldn’t be a shock to anyone in North London if Tierney was named as the club’s vice-captain, nor if he was named as Auba’s long-term successor as captain, and I would go as far as to celebrate a new deal for KT.

Could Tierney earn place in Arsenal’s all-time starting XI on day?

Patrick