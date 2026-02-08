Arsenal open talks with key star to fend off Bayern Munich interest

Kai Havertz has been outstanding for Arsenal since returning from injury, and his recent form has inevitably attracted attention from elite clubs across Europe. The German attacker has performed at a consistently high level over the last few terms, reinforcing his status as one of the most reliable players in the squad. Arsenal are hopeful that his injury problems are now behind him, and Havertz himself is determined to remain fit through to the end of the season.

His availability is a major boost for Arsenal as they continue their push for success. However, strong performances also bring increased scrutiny, and the club are aware that keeping hold of a player in such form can become difficult. When a footballer is delivering at the highest level, interest from major sides is almost inevitable, and Havertz is no exception.

Growing interest from elite clubs

In recent weeks, reports have linked Havertz with a potential move to Bayern Munich. The Bavarian club are believed to admire his qualities and feel that he would fit well into their system. Such interest underlines how highly regarded he has become and reflects his standing as one of the leading attacking players on the continent.

Should Arsenal achieve major success this season, speculation could intensify. Winning trophies can sometimes prompt players to consider new challenges, particularly when interest comes from clubs with strong reputations. Despite this, Arsenal remain keen to keep Havertz at the heart of their project and view him as a vital part of their plans.

Arsenal moves to secure his future

Arsenal have already taken steps to protect their position. The club regard Havertz as a key figure and is eager to avoid uncertainty surrounding his future. They believe his importance goes beyond performances alone, as his experience and adaptability add significant value to the squad.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal have opened discussions over a new contract for the German. The report states that Havertz is a player they want to retain for the foreseeable future and that the club have made a clear decision that he will not be allowed to leave. Instead, Arsenal intend for him to commit his future by signing a new deal.

That stance highlights Arsenal’s ambition and determination to keep their best players. By acting early, they hope to remove speculation and ensure Havertz remains central to their plans as they look to build on their recent progress.

