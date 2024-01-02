Arsenal open talks with Tomiyasu to end speculations about his future

Arsenal has initiated contract talks with Takehiro Tomiyasu amid interest from several other teams. Since coming to the Emirates, the defender has proven to be a reliable player, and his versatility has made him an important asset for Mikel Arteta.

Despite rumours linking him with clubs such as Napoli and AC Milan, Arteta values Tomiyasu and is keen on retaining him at Arsenal. Recent reports indicating that the club might consider letting him go for a good offer are dismissed by the Daily Mail, which reveals that Arsenal is, in fact, in discussions with Tomiyasu over a contract extension.

The club is reportedly eager to secure Tomiyasu’s long-term future and is willing to offer him an improved contract to ensure he remains a key part of the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi is one of our most reliable players and we can understand why Arteta wants him to stay.

We also enjoy watching his play, as he is one of the most dedicated players in the squad.

When he signs, we can turn to another important player and ensure every key member of the squad is on a long contract at the Emirates.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

