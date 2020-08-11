Arsenal open to doing a high profile transfer swap with Juventus

Arsenal is prepared to send Alexandre Lacazette to Juventus in a swap deal that will see them land Douglas Costa or another player, reports The Athletic.

Lacazette is one of Arsenal’s most important players, however, he seems to be struggling under the management of Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard has been sharing the striker role between him and Eddie Nketiah.

Unlike Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lacazette isn’t indispensable to the Gunners, and he has been linked with a move away from the Emirates on multiple occasions.

Publicly, he has been backed by Arteta, however, the club hasn’t been eager to hand him a new deal like they were when Aubameyang entered the final two years of his deal.

Juventus is one team that will like to sign the Frenchman, according to The Athletic.

Although they have Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain on their team, the Old Ladies are still looking for a new striker and the Gunners will be open to sending him to Turin in a player swap deal.

The Athletic further claims that the Gunners might be offered Costa or defender, Cristian Romero, in exchange as they seek to improve their team.

It is unclear if money will be involved, but the report claims that the Gunners will welcome the move.