Arsenal open to entertaining bids for defender as Inter Milan prepares offer

Hector Bellerin’s Arsenal career might be coming to an end soon with reports claiming that Arsenal will sell him in the summer if an interesting bid is made for his signature.

Bellerin has been at the Emirates since he joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2011 and he has become one of the leaders at the club.

However, he has been struggling with injuries in recent seasons which has forced him to miss so many matches for the Gunners.

After a return from a long term injury this season, he was sidelined again before the break and it seems that the earlier that he is sold, the better for Arsenal.

FC Inter News are claiming that Inter Milan are considering a move for the right-back.

The report claims that it remains unclear if Inter would sign Victor Moses permanently after his current loan spell with them and that the club sees Bellerin as a replacement for Antonio Candreva who turned 33 earlier in the year.

Mikel Arteta signed Cedric Soares to provide cover and competition for Bellerin in the January transfer window, but the Portugal star also came in injured and he hasn’t played for the Gunners yet.

If Bellerin leaves, the Gunners would most likely reinvest his transfer fee on a replacement for him.