Arsenal open to offers for star man claims sports writer

After reportedly agreeing on a new deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal is open to offers for Alexandre Lacazette, according to ESPN writer, James Olley speaking to Talksport.

The Gunners have been focused on getting Aubameyang on a new deal for a long time now after he entered the final year of his current deal with them.

His strike partner, Lacazette has entered the final two years of his current deal at the Emirates, but the Gunners haven’t been keen to get him on a new deal as they were about Aubameyang at this stage of his deal.

The Frenchman has also struggled recently, scoring just 10 league goals for the Gunners in the just-concluded campaign.

He has shared the striker role with Eddie Nketiah recently after Mikel Arteta recalled the young Englishman from his initial loan spell at Leeds.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Olley claimed that the Gunners might be open to offers for Lacazette and he adds that the Frenchman doesn’t look happy at the Emirates at the moment.

“I think the club would be open to listening to offers for Lacazette,” he said.

“He’s got two years left on his contract, he’s not been happy there and he was particularly unhappy under Unai Emery.

“I thought after the restart there were signs of life in him again; he was coming deeper to be more involved, he was really helping to link the play well ,and I thought he played well in the FA Cup semi-final and final.

“But he’s 29 and you get into a stage where either you re-sign him or you sell him now while he’s got some negotiation power.

“It would raise some funds; they could get £30m, maybe a little more, for him.

“And Arteta rates Eddie Nketiah very highly; he brought him back from his loan at Leeds and straight into the team, and he was playing ahead of Lacazette at times.

“Personally, I would keep Lacazette for another year, but money is tight for Arsenal and they haven’t got many saleable assets, really, if you look at their squad – Lacazette is one of them.”