Arsenal open to selling these two strikers as they near the end of their current deals

Arsenal has been busy in the last two transfer windows and that will be the case again in the summer.

After allowing the likes of Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi to leave the club, it seems that they will sacrifice even more players before the Gunners will get a team worthy of competing.

After spending over 20 years under the stewardship of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal has hired Mikel Arteta to rebuild their team.

He handed a new deal to David Luiz in the summer and Football London claims that the Brazilian will probably get an extension.

Even more interesting, the report reveals that Arsenal might cash in on Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer.

Both players have been the first choice at the club at some point this season, but Arteta has trusted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to deliver the goals more often.

They will enter the final year of their current deal when this campaign ends and should be talking about renewals at the moment.

That hasn’t happened and the report says the Gunners will be open to cashing in on them in the next transfer window.

Nketiah has just a league goal from 14 outings this season.