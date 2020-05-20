Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal open to swapping Alexandre Lacazette for transfer of La Liga attacker

Arsenal could complete a smart swap deal.

Arsenal are reportedly open to the idea of using Alexandre Lacazette as bait in a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar.

Lemar has not had the best of times in his spell in the Spanish capital, but previously looked a world class talent in the making while he was at Monaco.

AS now claim Lemar is a target for us in what could be a smart direct swap involving Lacazette, who, it would be fair to say, has also had a slightly underwhelming patch of form of late.

Neither player has lived up to expectations for their current club, so maybe a change could now be ideal for all involved.

Lacazette may well get his career back on track under Diego Simeone, while Lemar might find the style of play suits him better at the Emirates Stadium.

With the coronavirus pandemic likely to hit our finances in the transfer market, swap deals like this could be a good way forward in our bid to strengthen.

  1. Shortboygooner says:
    May 20, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    I think TP should be the priority. Lemar has potential but I dont feel like he is gonna set the word alright or do much scoring from LW. I perhaps see him in more of a CAM role.

  2. Top Gunner says:
    May 20, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Lacazette had few games that he didn’t perform very well. Thomas Lemar was poor during his last year at Monaco, he didn’t perform well at France national team, and he is currently not playing well at Athletico Madrid. This will be worst decision that Arteta wll make. I really don’t understand this much hate for Lacazette

  3. Sue says:
    May 20, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    The wrong Thomas – I want Partey!!! 🙏

