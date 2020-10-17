Arsenal opened up early as Sterling capitalises (Video)

Manchester City have taken an early lead in the match against Arsenal, as Raheem Sterling latches onto the loose ball to strike home.

The Gunners have been positive early on, pushing forwards at speed and putting our rivals under pressure, but that has backfired early on.

Raheem Sterling finishes off a super team move and @ManCityUS take the lead!

🎙 – "Absent for England but very present for Manchester City!" 🎁 Raheem Sterling opens the scoring for #MCFC against Arsenal! 🔵

Arsenal were subject to a last-minute change after David Luiz was drafted in for the injured Rob Holding, who picked up an injury in the warm-up, and this could well spell disaster remembering his last league clash at the Etihad…

Can our boys get themselves organised and get back into this game quickly?

Patrick