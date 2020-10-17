Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Arsenal opened up early as Sterling capitalises (Video)

Manchester City have taken an early lead in the match against Arsenal, as Raheem Sterling latches onto the loose ball to strike home.

The Gunners have been positive early on, pushing forwards at speed and putting our rivals under pressure, but that has backfired early on.

Arsenal were subject to a last-minute change after David Luiz was drafted in for the injured Rob Holding, who picked up an injury in the warm-up, and this could well spell disaster remembering his last league clash at the Etihad…

Can our boys get themselves organised and get back into this game quickly?

Patrick

More Stories / Arsenal Videos
Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Man City Man City Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs