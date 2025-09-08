Arsenal opens door for attacker to leave at the right price

Gabriel Martinelli has been struggling for form in recent months, and there is growing discussion that this could be his last season as an Arsenal player. His recent performances have not matched previous levels, and that has brought renewed scrutiny as the club assesses how best to shape its attacking options for the remainder of the campaign.

Competition and Changing Roles within the Squad

In the last transfer window, some clubs enquired about adding him to their squad, but none could meet Arsenal’s asking price for his signature. The Gunners decided to keep him, as he is still considered a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, the arrival of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze means the Gunners will not have to rely on him as much as they have done in the past few seasons. With greater competition for places, his performance must improve now that there is pressure for game time at the Emirates. In this context, he seems to be the next player who could be sacrificed if improvements are not evident.

The dynamic within the forward line is shifting, and the coaching staff now have additional options to rotate and to adjust the tactical approach from match to match. Opportunities will still arise, but consistency will be essential. Martinelli’s ability to respond to this challenge will likely determine whether he remains central to plans over the medium term, or whether the club chooses a different route as it evolves.

Club Stance and Potential Outcomes

According to Caught Offside, a report has revealed that the Gunners are open to his departure now, and he could be the next big name to leave the club. As Arsenal evolves, they are open to him leaving the club for the right fee, and will not stand in his way if an offer that makes them happy comes. The suggestion is that any decision would be guided by performance levels and the suitability of a proposal that aligns with the club’s wider strategy.

Martinelli has been struggling in recent seasons, and he has to improve, otherwise the club will have to consider offloading him and using the money to strengthen other parts of the squad. This remains a pivotal period. If he rediscovers his sharpness and end product, he can still play a significant role. If not, the club appears prepared to act, balancing the immediate needs of the team with the longer-term objective of maintaining a competitive and flexible group capable of meeting the demands of the season.

