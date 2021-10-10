Arsenal opens talks with the agent of Zenit Saint Petersburg star

Arsenal has opened talks with the agent of Sardar Azmoun over a summer transfer, according to Todofichajes.

The Iranian attacker has been on their radar in the last few months and as he approaches the end of his current deal at Zenit Saint Petersburg, they are back to sign him.

Arsenal could lose Alexandre Lacazette for free at the end of this season and they are now targeting a new attacker to replace him.

Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez have been on their radar also, but it seems they are more likely to sign Azmoun.

The report says he is one of the most sought-after free agents in the transfer market ahead of the end of the campaign.

The Gunners know they are facing serious competition to sign him and they are now pushing hard to steal a march on others.

Azmoun has only played in Russia since he moved to Europe and the report says the only doubt is if he can replicate his current form in a top European league.

He scored 19 goals in 24 league matches for Zenit last season and has 5 from 9 league games so far this season.

At 26, he is older than the players Arsenal has signed recently, but goalscorers tend to get better with age and he looks to be entering the peak of his career at the moment.