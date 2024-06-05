Arsenal opens the door for unhappy player to leave this summer

Arsenal is looking to cash in on Oleksandr Zinchenko after he lost his first-team place.

The left-back initially impressed Mikel Arteta when he moved to the Emirates, thanks to his ability to play as an inverted full-back.

However, Arsenal has recently been in fantastic form without him, with the likes of Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu playing ahead of him.

Jurrien Timber is also back from a long-term injury, and the Dutchman could play ahead of Zinchenko next season.

Zinchenko, who displaced Kieran Tierney, is no longer happy with his limited game time at the club.

He could ask to be sold before next season begins, and a report on Football Insider claims Arsenal is now open to his departure.

The Gunners believe he could get more game time at another club while they can maximise his sale value.

The report claims Arsenal is actively seeking offers for the former Manchester City man, who has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has been one of our most important players, but he has to do better to get more game time at the Emirates.

He should be sold before the start of next season if we get an offer that looks good.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…