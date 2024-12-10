Arsenal opinion: After PGMOL sack a referee do we need an independent ref regulator?

Mikel Arteta Arsenal Referees
With the news today that a Premier League referee (the famous David Coote) has been sacked for differing reasons with regards to breaking the rules, can we FINALLY put to bed the argument that there are no corrupt referees, just incompetent ones?

The old saying “one bad apple” surely applies here?

When the PGMOL itself say they can’t defend one of their own after weeks of investigations, we have to accept the seriousness of the situation.

David Coote may just be unlucky that his indiscretions were made public, so it is amazing how the questions asked about a certain Mr Oliver; his trips to referee in the Arab league with first class travel, etc. And the extraordinary stats produced with regards to his refereeing city115 and The Arsenal matches, have been allowed to quietly slip out of the limelight.

With the decision to sack one of it’s own members for breaking the rules, isn’t it about time we had a completely Independant organisation overseeing referees?

Shouldn’t referees be allowed to tell the media etc the reasons behind controversial decisions?

Those of us who insisted the system had been corrupted from within feel vindicated, but I wonder if there are still others out there who are continuing to deny the obvious?

I take no pleasure in this by the way, just a sense of sadness, relief and anger rolled into one.

ken1945

  1. Thought he got sacked for snorting the devils dandruff ?
    Breaking the rules (law ) yes but not in the football sense .
    Seen no evidence that he was sacked for football negligence,corruption or any other football related decision he may have made .
    Just a party boy who got caught with his pants down slagging off someone he did not like .

    1. DK, check out the yellow card incident, where he emailed someone and asked if he’d laid a bet as Coote suggested he should.
      Slagging off a PL manager then refereeing his club?!
      You still don’t see this as corrupting within the game?!

