Arsenal Opinion: An alright opening win over Wolves but we are still lacking up front

Well lovely Arsenal people; we beat Wolves 2:0. I think the performance was alright for a first game, but a few things caught my attention. Even though Zinny started the game, I feel there’s a liability there and Timber or Calafiori will take his place.

It will be very interesting who starts at Villa, a difficult opponent for us, but there are options at LB. The problem is, there are no options on the wing apart from Saka. Goal and assist again. I was happy to see him off at the 80th minute, because he and Rice came back late and are straight into the side.

Havertz up top also scored, a really lovely, typical striker’s goal, but I just fear he also missed a sitter. We also have Jesus, who’s a great player, but finishing is not his strong suit, and I just think to win this league we need a player who you just know will score at least 20 goals. Liverpool have Salah, City have Haaland. Who is putting those numbers for us?

It could happen for Saka or Havertz. Martinelli doesn’t look great, even though he’s my favourite player, I think Trossard offers more in terms of G/A. Gabi offers pace, but we need more goals from him.

Overall, a wide player or a clinical striker or ideally both would set us up in a position where I can say we are definitely ready to win this title. Right now, I’m still not convinced we have enough to get more out of games like Villa away which is next.

The first 5 games of the fixtures list really aren’t kind to us, but if we go out of them with 13 points, I think we’re well set. I think Partey looked dodgy against Wolves, hopefully Merino will bring in the necessary cover, ideally replacing Thomas who I think will have his last season at Arsenal.

Unfortunately any signings won’t be ready to impact the next few games and they are difficult games, but better late than never. Please Arsenal, Merino + one more forward. Some people dismiss this point, but I really think, we’re trying to offload players first.

I think we should’ve taken Marseilles offer for Eddie. He’s on a huge wage for a fringe player, who’s never getting in front of Havertz and Jesus. Reiss is another one we likely want to move on, as we subbed Saka and still didn’t opt for him. The problem is with PSR, I don’t think clubs will spend massive money, that said Tottenham dropped 65 mils on Solanke.

Last season we spent a lot of money, and I understand we probably don’t want to roll the dice with huge money on a questionable striker like Gyokores, but I feel that we should have identified the striker issue and the lack of cover for Saka.

There could still be a late deal, as the transfer deadline approaches, clubs will have to make decisions on players entering the final years of their contracts, but as of right now, the current squad still lacks just a little bit to topple City.

Konstantin Mitov

