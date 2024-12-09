Arsenal Opinion – Arsenal seriously must do something about our left hand attacking options

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard aren’t doing themselves any favors; the left wing is still not doing much to steer this Arsenal team to glory. Recent Arsenal games have left some wondering, “What does this team have apart from that run down the right wing from Saka and set pieces?”

The left wingers are just not doing justice to this team; they don’t offer much in attack.

Martinelli hasn’t been able to recapture his 2022-23 form; he exhibits moments of brilliance, but we need him to maintain consistency. In contrast, Leandro Trossard is unpredictable; he’s impactful at times and sometimes less impactful than you would expect from a previously prolific striker.

Arsenal’s right-sided bias has been even more extreme than usual so far today. After 30 minutes of action, 62% of their attacks have come down the right side. That’s compared to 19% on the left. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) December 8, 2024

Currently, Arsenal would be wise to pursue a top winger to enhance their performance at the left wing; they can no longer overlook that transfer need.

On their quest for a top left winger, I’d advise the Arsenal technical bench to consider signing a winger who could devastate with “out to in” runs or one who can reliably carry the ball and only release it when playing that final pass.

They should have acquired such a player in the summer, but they failed to do so. I’d imagine Arteta thought Martinelli would rediscover his mojo and be that winger who’d be perfectly executing the “out-to-in” runs. He must also have considered Leandro Trossard a ball carrier. However, neither player has done anything to perform those roles.

Arsenal needs to rejuvenate their left-hand side; they may have purchased a left back and an LCM in the summer, but they may now need to add a winger to balance the LHS equation.

For how long will Arsenal have to depend on Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard on the right? When they possess a proficient left-hand side, they can launch attacks from every direction.

Surely Arsenal would be unstoppable then.

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…