Arsenal Opinion – Arteta should not be judged simply on the League table

Fourth place or genuine progress come May 2022? What exactly should our focus be? By Fire
Arsenal’s fourth-place position in the Premier League at Christmas is a surprise to everyone, including fans and commentators on both sides of the Arteta divide. The question now is where will they be at the conclusion of the league season in May 2022, when the final decision will be made. This is a legitimate question that, for the time being, appears to have muted the “Arteta out or in!!!” chant, or, to put it another way, appears to have just delayed the chant until May 2022.
Many people would assess Arteta’s performance and Arsenal’s advancement based on the league table, which is said to never lie. While this is accurate in a mechanical sense (by which I mean interpreting like a machine rather than a human being), there are other nuances to consider, which this article seeks to explore.
If we keep looking only at the league table, we limit our analytical abilities to the level of a machine learning algorithm, that only looks at how teams have done in the past to try to predict how they will do now or in the future. We can never expect Arsenal to come fourth if we adopt this strategy, which will only just serve to substantiate the current “negative-feeling” still entertained by a division of the fan base.
Instead of relying simply on the league table, may we take some time to consider other aspects of football’s fundamentals that often influence how well a team performs in relation to the league table? These considerations include, but are not limited to, the following: passing, positional knowledge (keeper beginning positions, defense lines, and sustaining formations), shutting down opponents/aggression (pressing, pouncing), fitness levels (running capacity, sustaining pressure), and attitude are all important components of soccer (dedication to work, discipline, commitment, belief, confidence). While I do not claim to have mentioned them all, the question is whether we can begin to evaluate the Arsenal team on the basis of these characteristics instead. Most likely, these characteristics will allow us to better estimate the direction in which the team is travelling and where they may finish by May 2022.
While I do not wish to impose my opinions on you; rather, I aim only to establish a narrative or dimension upon which we may begin to base our talks, in order to fairly evaluate and support our cherished team.
In my opinion, the Arsenal team has significantly improved in their ability to control the ball and pass accurately, which has translated into our ability to resist the press and play out more confidently from the back in recent weeks. Because our opponents are aware of this, many of them refrain from pressing us and instead retreat to low blocks. However, with significant gains in positioning knowledge, fitness levels, and attitude, we are now able to crush the low block with greater accuracy and timing, leading to an achievement of even more goals in this area.
When we lose the ball, our fitness levels come into play, as it allows us to press aggressively, hunt in packs, and retrieve the ball as quickly as possible once we lose it. Finally, these tangible outcomes (i.e. winning ratios) have influenced their mentality, resulting in a stronger belief in their own abilities as well as a developing sense of confidence and discipline as a result of their efforts. These factors merely explain what the best teams in the world possess, and there is no doubt that the Arsenal team is amassing these factors, which is resulting in a better position in the league table.
Can they maintain their current position in the league standings and finish fourth or higher at the end of the current season? The answer is yes, simply because it is no longer just knowledge of what to do, but also an understanding of how to do it, which lasts longer and only serves to instill confidence and more competence in the individual/team.
Has Arteta performed adequately? Yes! And should the fans extend him even more time and patience than they already have? Yes! Why? We do this because, while some of these factors can be taught, others are not and, notably in the case of attitude, cannot. People with the incorrect mentality can only be replaced, as he has done so in the last two years, despite it being an extremely tough process to carry out in the first place. Will there be a need for personnel replacement in the future? Yes! As a result, patience and perseverance are required.
Will the journey be fraught with hiccups? Yes! How do we use our time then? It’s as simple as figuring out whether or not the fundamentals were flawed and whether or not the team’s attitude was problematic, and if so, demand improvement; if not, we simply continue to support our beloved team. In the end, whether or not we come in fourth should not be the basis for our criticism; rather, how well we are progressing in terms of these other, more fundamental criteria should be the focus of our attention. And if we are making genuine strides forward, then fourth place or above is simply a byproduct!
Consequently, I hope that this piece contributes to the development of a new strategy to analyzing, debating, and anticipating where and how Arsenal will end this season, as well as whether additional time should be given to the coach and team.
Remain blessed and positive always!
Cheers!!
Fire
If u can get a few cup wins by all means I am happy. Top 6 I would also be happy. Top 4 and he has earned my full respect. Top 6 and I think we still have to question if he is the man for the job
I have been wondering if arteta has landed on a good set of youngsters in saka ESR and martinelli etc. He never played martinelli, ESR and even didn’t drop auba until forced to. What does this say about him?
Equally it’s his philosophy and his style that is making us win. I really am not sure only time will yell
I totally agree Shortboygooner! Only time will tell! However, certain factors are good pointers as to the trajectory of the team, allowing us to be encouraged regarding the future!
NO, I am sorry! If we evaluate anything other than the league table Arsene Wenger should have stayed here until he was physically and mentally unable to do the job.
The league table comes first and then the rest can be evaluated.
Why do teams spend obscene amount on players? Why are managers replaced left, right and centre? To win trophies or finish higher on the table.
This is football it is not WWE. To disregard the table take out the competitive nature of it and makes it absolutely meaningless.
All the aspects of football fundamentals are there to finish as high as possible on the table. No table no football fundamentals. It is that simple.
HH…
I do understand your position, however, what comes first football or the league table? Answering that question allows us to know where focus should be placed…
Probably, if we improve our football then the league table aligns. When Wenger won the league, it was based on all the fundamental he instilled in his players. However, he may have dropped down to lower positions for reasons that such fundamentals were being comprised, and maybe, just maybe his team would only have plunged further down the table!
Nevertheless, notable point HH!
Cheers!
You are a good writer Fire and a respectable regular.
This is the premier League my friend not a Sunday league so the table comes first.
By disregarding the table are you suggesting that relegation is acceptable under Arteta?
True HH! I do understand your point since the league table is the output measure in the end…. I only seek to explore those input factors that in the end, control the output (i.e. The league table).
Nevertheless, your comments are truly noteworthy! Thanks alot!
Please stay safe!
Cheers!
To actually suggesting the table should be disregarded just to defend Arteta has put me into the crisis of existence. I cannot believe this!
Oh not to disregard the league table HH! But to understand that certain u derlting factors dictate where you finish along the table… If such factors are improved, my point is, the league position improved,… I hope you understand my position!
I have re read your article. What I get this time is this, that we should not judge the table position this season but we should judge other aspects of our football which when they are properly instilled to the squad they are going to make Arsenal a mainstay in the top 4 for years to come.
Is that the point you are making?
The nature and purpose of sport is competition, and success in counted by table placement. The points made by Fire are secondary aspects, by products if you will, of competition.
For example, “winning the right way” as opposed to “winning at all costs.”
I think the last 2 years has clearly shown that Arteta hasn’t been judged on his final table position.
The club has considered other factors in their assessment; rebuilding squad, selling off “deadwood,” changing the “culture,” and instilling his philosophy.
I admit to seeing “growth” in our young players, but it remains to be seen if this translates to “progress.”
The ideals Fire spoke of have value and do matter, but in an ideological sense.
Well summed up Durand – but it’s made me think a bit!!
Exactly HH! That’s truly my main point and thank you so much for taking time to reread the article.. I must apologize for any clumsiness on my part.. I sure hope to improve my writing skills next time! *smiles*
Once again, it was truly wonderful sharing your viewpoints too!
Stay Safe!
Cheers!
If we win a European competition, the league position won’t really matter. This is because we have never won UCL or EL, since Wenger’s time
Unfortunately, we just have EPL and some small domestic competitions this season, so a top six finish should be the barometer of the progress
Arteta has COVID
Bad news for Saturday 😩😩😩
Twice?? How could that be possible?
I was infected twice by covid its normal
On sky sports news GAI
My nephew’s partner- an NHS hospital doctor- has it again.
I thought the booster vaccines and the recovered people’s immunities are enough to fight against the new variant. This means the vaccines are kinda useless
The vaccine does not mean you cannot contract the virus, it simply builds your immunity so should you contract the virus your symptoms will be less mild.
Much like the flu shot.
I could understand that if the person only got one vaccination. But as far as I know, all medical workers in England have got their third vaccinations
Yes GAI but even after 3 jabs you can still get it again but it will be very mild though still transmissible to others, albeit less likely.
👍
gai, I am just recovering from Covid, which my wife caught a day or so before me. We are both double vacced and had our boosters around a month ago. Neither of us were extremely unwell, though I was in bed for four days last week with what felt like a mild flu and cold symptoms.
It would be sensible to educate yourself on this latest strain Omicron, which is very different from Delta and according to scientists also much milder. It is perfectly possible, even though unlikely, as Sue and I HAVE PROVED TO OURSELVES, TO CATCH IT EVEN WHEN TRIPLE JABBED.
For what its worth, I strongly support the English Parliaments decision not to close society, as the other devolved UK countries are doing to a degree, IMO wrongly!
Thanks for the info and get well soon Jon 🙏
Sorry to hear that Jon
So glad you have recovered Jon. Yep vaccines and the booster help ameliorate the severe illness covid can cause. May you be well and be blessed in this life.
No it doesn’t.
Not sure Gai why lighting has striken twice!
Imagine getting three vaccinations and still got infected
@gotanidea. It’s like wearing a bullet proof on war front. One might still get shot eventhough he/she is wearing a bullet proof. Just an analogy concerning vaccinations and covid-19.
GAI
We are all dodging bullets. Nobody knows what types of variants await us. Omicron is relatively benign, but we are on a knives edge regarding the future as more variants are certain.
May you always be well
Where did you get the news sueP 😭
Sky sports news Kenya001
COYG, we gotta win this game for him.just saw the Arsenal news as well sueP.
That would the best get well gift by the team
Let’s hope Arteta doesn’t become seriously unwell
Terrible news at this juncture,I’m gutted. Get well soon Mikel.
We all see life through our own frame of reference which is unique. So we all have our own take on where Arsenal is at, where we should go and how we should get there.
This summer I decided to forget everything Arsenal before June 2021 and totally bought into the new process of getting rid of under achievers and building a team around young, diciplined, high resale value players.
I predicted 6/7 by Xmas and 5/6 by May. Next summer more players would leave and be replaced by more young “profile” players. Next season top 4 would be the goal. So right now at what I “believe” to be the 25% mark in the 2 year transition transition Arsenal is in 4th place having made all 6 of the new recruits regulars in the PL and having seen Saka ESR and Martinelli flourish with solid shifts by Tierney Gabriel Partey and Xhaka. Aubameyang Lacazette and Pepe have flopped so far and is a concern. Luckily because we have no European games we have fielded just 14 regulars. So from my “perspective” Arteta and Arsenal have over achieved in the first 6 months of the 24 month process. For me 6th place is the minimum requirement and if achieved will see Arteta retained to complete this two year transition by May 2023.
True! I agree with you Fairfan!
Just as I said earlier, the league table only reflects the state of these underlying factors. If players can’t control and pass the ball properly, if one lacks fitness to run 90mins,and if attitude is poor, then the team simply goes down the league table. So my point is, if the fundentals are improved, the league table will align with time…
Please do stay safe!
Cheers!
Excellent article for debating purposes Fire!!
I understand everything you are saying and agree with the fundamentals, but I need to ask you this.
If the squad that comprised of both AW and gazidis players finished 6th, 5th, won the fa cup and competed in a european final…. that then saw MA take that same squad to another fa cup and CS win, before dismantling it, which has resulted in one 8th position, out of the fa cup in round four, numerous negative “records” being achieved and a style of football that, until recently, was not recognisable, wasn’t it inevitable that there would be questions asked?
I agree that we have seen progress in the last few weeks, especially playing out from the back, as you rightly point out, but at the end of the day (I hate that expression) every manager / coach has to be judged on results and the PL table.
As I always judged AW on this infinite test, that is why I personally, feel MA needs also to be judged by the same criteria and, with players deemed not worthy leaving and his choice of players being brought in (17 I believe) this is his squad and his alone.
He hadn’t inherited a squad of “dross” players as is claimed and he went on to prove that in just ten games, by winning the fa cup!!!
Hiya Ken – this is a “yes but” reply lol:
1 Of course league position is important, partly because it decides prize money and future entry into Europe and partly because it is the most tangible yardstick to compare teams and progress. But as with school exams the fact that it’s easiest to measure does not necessarily mean it gives an accurate indication of talent, because many other factors of excellence and potential are necessarily excluded.
2 Although domestic cups are fun they are also a lottery – you only need to look at past winners to see that, so MA winning the FA Cup was totally irrelevant as an indicator of how good that squad was (or wasn’t!) in many people’s eyes.
3 Too often ignored is that players get older, their skills at any age can actually decline – it’s not always an upward curve until their early 30’s. So the oft used comments that “you inherited good players that cost £Xm 2-4 years ago now look at them” is unfair on any manager.
Not excusing Arteta btw – he was really really bad until quite recently, but he somehow survived and we are starting to look like a mini-Man City clone. Imagine if Arteta was previously a coach at Burnley…!!!
Guy – how I’m enjoying these sensible debates!!!!
Point 1: Agreed, but no matter who many other factors come in to the equation, any football club is measured by the number of trophies it has won surely?
For example, the spuds have been very good at transfer dealings, finding talent, but haven’t won anything in years and never the PL.
That is what we always say to them and that is what they desire…trophies.
Point 2: The squad that won the fa cup under MA, beat City, runners up in the semi final and Chelsea, the champions, in the final.
If the squad was full of deadbeat, dross, underachieving players, that would have been impossible, so, in my opinion, it was totally relevant and we have not, to date, come anywhere near the results against those two sides since then.
Point 3: Agree 100% and, under AW, UE and MA, we haven’t learned that lesson.
I also agree that MA has, seemingly, turned a corner and our upcoming fixture against city will be a real indicator.
As I previously stated, my belief is that he will become a top manager and the points raised in Fire’s article are all relevant, but at the season’s end, it’s the results that count – just ask Abramovitch!!!
Were these players bought by Arteta? Elnany, Xaka, Lino, Pepe.
The players bought by Arteta have dramatically improved our team plus our academy players in Saka ESR. Believe me next season we will see back of more dead wood and arrival more young quality players.
Did MA obtain Willian, Mari, Cedric, the Icelandic goalkeeper?
Did he give Aubameyang that three year deal, get AMN to change his mind and then not play him?
We can keep throwing examples back and forth till the cows come home…. at the end of the season we will see what progress has been made and I hope it will be enough to forget what went on before.
Good article. Ultimately, over the long run you have to judge by league table. Although the obsession with the minutae of league table so early on in the calendar seems a bit pointless to me.
But for this season, developing young, likeable, hard working superstars and establishing a clear patter of play is more important to me.
Put another way (and at the considerable risk of being labelled as having no ambition) I’d be more excited THIS SEASON with a fifth or sixth place finish with the likes of ESR, Saka, Ramsdale and Martinelli leading the line then with a fourth place finish on the backs of Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Ozil and Aubamayang.
A lot goes into judging the manager.
One, the players he hires – Mikel passes this one (Willian was an Edu signing)
Two, the players he has/had at his disposal vis a vis results- give him a pass as he inherited a bag of rotten apples
Three – tactics & team selection. This is a manager’s delema. Bench the fans’ favourite player/expensive player for sporting reasons and feel the backlash. So far, he has done well by stamping his authority on wayward players.
From what we were, what he inherited and where we are poised for the longterm, I would rate Mikel a robust 8.5 on 10.
And finally we have a very competetive league, the top 3 are in a world of their own (and yet only 6 points seperates us from them!), Last year the gap between fourth to tenth was just 6 points, so now the league just got tougher from being a two horse race (and yet we won it thrice in twenty two attempts under Wenger)
The only thing he has won, was achieved with your bag of “rotten apples”, he signed Willian (read what MA said) Soares, Mari and the Icelandic keeper, the league is now only a three horse race???
Give me strength LC, wasn’t Chelsea and City being bankrolled when AW was in charge?
What sheer joy to read a stunning piece from a highly educated real thinker. Fire , I am in your debt for trying to educate so many.
Frustatingly though, I see that some, such as HH, will never accept such well laid out and compelling reasons for changing their intransigent positions.
On the other hand , I have to accept that some simply can never be persuaded to think deeper than first base, so to speak.
Fire, you are also a rare human being, as a football fan who is SO tolerant of certain opinions which must surely make you want to weep, albeit privately. If they do not, then you must be even more all embracing in your humanity than I had given you credit for being.
I can never share your tolerance and reasoned debate with people who will not think deeper than they ever intend to, even though many of them do have the capacity, just not the desire.
On a pedantic point and as far as I can recall, myself apart, your piece was the first on JA where I have ever see a semi colon. Correctly used of course, together with correct punctuation throughout. Such joy for this language pedant to read, though I suspect that to almost all others it will not even have been noticed. Sigh!
As to the thrust of your piece, I could not agree more. I am a tad envious of your ability to spell out your many valid points so clearly and humbly. Humility does not come easily to me, at least not on social media and in particular not on this site.
It vwould be such a rare treat if you are able to find time to write articles occasionally(five a day would be great!!).
In the meanwhile, thanks for making this old git realise the Arsenal fan world is a healthier place than I sometimes think it to be. God bless you dear man!
Jon, can I suggest that the word “tolerance” becomes part of your vocabulary, along with the understanding of the word “opinion”?
I understand your point regarding punctuation, but this is a football site and many contributers use English as their second language.
I would also point out the absence of capital letters in both the article and your reply – everyone seems to understand what you are both saying.
Finally, my friend, you do yourself an injustice when criticising yourself.
Your opinions are always worth reading, as are your articles… it’s the intolerance and name calling of others that set you apart from Fire… and that’s just my opinion!!
Superb article Fire! As you know, we share similar philosophies on the game, but you write much more lucidly than I do.
As expected, some are deliberately misreading Fire’s article to quote counter arguments – such as “by that yardstick Arteta could be retained even if we are relegated” despite you clearly stating league position remains one of the arbiters of progress, but not the sole one, so he is not saying ignore it altogether.
I will therefore offer another extreme scenario, actually with some similarities to where we are now, with the sole criteria being 4th at season end or sacked. We don’t win any of our first 12 games, but then remain unbeaten for our next 26, playing excellent football, to finish a point off 4th place. Arteta is then sacked. That is the reverse side of the coin. Sensible?
By improving all of the peripheral areas mentioned by Fire, the league position will improve automatically – it is a self-fulfilling prophecy. The building blocks create the results, but there is a time lag depending upon how much of an improvement is required.
Unfortunately success does not happen by us merely jumping up and down and demanding it.
As Arsenal fans we all want success AND beautiful football. There is perhaps an even more entrenched divide here than between Arteta supporters and critics, because this question will arise regardless of who is manager: if we must choose, which is more important to a fan – league position or watching great football? To me I want to be entertained beyond all else, while also believing that by playing this way we will have our fair share of successes. More than winning the EPL at any cost, I want us to be known as the most entertaining football team ever – The Netherlands rather than Germany, Barca rather than Real. Both can happen fleetingly, but if I must choose…
guy Yes, you say it so clearly. “Building blocks” is the phrase that most succinctly sums up Fires excellent piece.
That so many either deliberately chose not to see his points OR had not the inate intelligence to see them is of course entirely predictable.
To my mind those who are simply unable to see the truth in his points are sadly lacking in intelligence and though some may say I am “abusing” them by writing this, to my mind it is simply the truth and therefore needs to be said!
No it doesn’t Jon – that’s their opinions and Fire has been explaining why he thinks the way he does, without abusing others… try it sometime.
So anyone who doesn’t agree with you jon “are Thick ?
Anyone who brown noses you or you agree with “are super intelligent “
“Now where’s my dunce hat “
I’ve got a corner to find !
An interesting take, Fire.
Thinking only of this season, then top6 is the minimum and achievable. The table isn’t lying so much as it was before the Tuesday fixtures. 4th being very welcome wasn’t fully representative. It looks now that only Spurs can usurp us in relation to the 19 games we have finished up until now. That is indeed progress and means to me that we deserve to be where we are.
I haven’t bought into the theory that Arteta has got the team to their current position by luck, rather that the learning process that he is undergoing is beginning to pay off and prudent purchases are likewise, responding. The demands of top6 being a failure as we are currently top4 fails to take into consideration lots of unknowns between now and May. It’s only a failure if Arteta can’t motivate or make the correct decisions. Covid can still cause more mayhem.
So yes, the league table is very important but not the only consideration. Come next season – that is an entirely different matter! Our patience should be rewarded with better everything.
SueP – I love the theory of a bumbling Arteta leading Arsenal a la Mr Bean into the top four by sheer luck.
The Amazon Prime documentary might be more like one of my favourite movies – Being There – starring Peter Sellers as the hapless Chauncey Gardener.
Somehow I doubt it…
Voyageur
Agree! 😊
Need to check out the Peter Sellers film then
Voyageur, My favourite quote from the unforgettable Being There is this: CG: “I never(or seldom) read”. TV interviewer “Well yes, no one reads any more.”
My congratulations to Fire on his excellent article and to a number of JA respondents who have displayed a knowledge of the game and it’s important constituents which reassures me that this site is not only the domain of the blinkered and the narrow minded.I have little to add to the many wise words I have read today other than to highlight the importance of examining closely what Arteta inherited on and off the playing field.In a relatively short period of time in a business sense, he has made decent progress and is not far from clearing the decks of the costly debris which has weighed heavily against us.He has of course made errors of judgement during his spell in charge but name me one Manager who has not?It’s part of the learning curve in Management whether it related to Football or business in general.With the exception of one of two overpaid, aging players, we have a squad of talented young players who are beginning to make people sit up and take notice.There are still hurdles to overcome before we can seriously challenge for the Premier League title, but I am personally more optimistic regarding our future prospects than I have been for some considerable time.
I think HH was right when he said where we finish in the table should be the yardstick on how the manager should be judged come the end of the season.style of play or whatever other factors may be matters but a little…trophies&league position are the reasons i get excited about watching football.
Yes!!! I am also optimistic of the future of our beloved club. In 1 or 2 years, the team will be at the level of man city, liverpool and Chelsea or even pass them. An optimistic gooner