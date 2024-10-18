Arsenal Opinion: Arteta’s Ruthlessness has been a key to our recent resurgence

Over the course of the Spaniard’s time at the club and especially in his early days as Arsenal manager, one thing he kept bringing up in interviews and press conferences were the non-negotiables that every single player and backroom staff must adhere to.

Given the state we were in at the time, a club struggling to find it’s feet, talk less of being back in the mix with the elites at the time for major honours, then you can see why a ruthless approach to achieve discipline and consistency was needed.

Five years into his tenure and you can’t argue against his ruthlessness not having an impact on the way we are performing now. Instilling the culture and values the Arsenal of old were known for, were his primary objectives for choosing to go with a no nonsense approach to the Arsenal role which we’re reaping the fruits of now even if we’re yet to win anything major with him in charge.

This aspect of his job often leads to unsatisfactory reactions from the gooners, who often view some of his decisions as controversial and not being warranted with the biggest calls he’s made so far, instigating initial feelings of discontent from the Arsenal faithful.

Two of these calls in particular which stirred frustration from some sections of the fanbase at the time were the calls he made on Ozil and Aubameyang, the latter especially was such a huge call after he had impressed for us before his disciplinary issue.

With those two decisions it clearly laid a marker down for other members of the squad pertaining the need to have discipline, no matter how big of a player you are. No matter how some gooners did not like those calls at the time, it eventually proved to be the correct decisions.

Not only because there hasn’t been any disciplinary issue of that nature since then, but also because of how far we’ve come since that time.

More recently, we have witnessed Arteta continue his ruthless streak with our goalkeeping department. No one would have thought that we would he replacing Aaron Ramsdale after his immense contribution to the title chasing season of 2022/23, but that’s what we saw with the Spaniard bringing in David Raya on loan to eventually overtake the Englishman – which was a very unpopular decision at the time.

He has since gone on to prove us wrong once again with Raya winning the Golden glove in his first campaign with the Gunners, as well as taking his game to another level this season with some inspiring performances for club and country.

His willingness to be bold and make the difficult calls are part of the reasons why we’re back challenging for major honours again and gooners will be hoping that we finally have what it takes to make it over the line this season!

Thoughts gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

