Arsenal opinion – Be optimistic, there’s gonna be sunshine after the rain…

NO CAUSE FOR ALARM, IT’S JUST A WAKE UP CALL. by Victor Stephen

I would like to begin by taking a cue from Jimmy Cliff’s 1993 hit cover for the movie Cool Runnings, “I Can See Clearly Now.”

“…I can see clearly now the rain is gone

I can see all obstacles in my way

Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind

It’s gonna be a bright sunshine day…”

By rain, I refer to our defeat against Everton. That metaphorical downpour at Goodison Park, drenched our emotions in pain and bummer. It was truly an unpleasant situation, a sad day in the Goonerverse, one that will test our collective resolve and question our title credentials as potential champions.

The easiest route out is to turn on Arsenal negatively, and bash them for losing a game we ought to have won with our eyes closed, but that is fantasy football, we were given a rude awakening by the Toffees. Welcome to the real world, a classic Sean Dyche approach and we got stung.

However, the defeat at Goodison should not dampen our morale, there is no cause for alarm, just a wake up call. It’s not like we expect Arsenal to go unbeaten, we were going to slip up at some point in the EPL since the unlucky defeat away at Old Trafford, the question was when? This defeat could just be the catalyst to push us on the way to a consecutive run of victories. Man City slipped up at the Lane, as they fell to one stroke of Harry Kane’s cane.

The optimism is still burning hot in me, despite points dropped, we got five on it. Yes, it would have been better if we won and City lost but the status quo remains the same at the summit of the table. It has been reported as well that City have breached financial rules following a four year investigation and potentially face a points deduction or possible expulsion from the EPL. If you ask me, I would rather they remain and Arsenal clinch the title under current circumstances, but if the gods of football decide otherwise, as long as we lift the league title, we rejoice still.

Something does not seem right at the blue half of Manchester, and so may it continue. We can only look at ourselves and control our own game. The defeat at Goodison hurts but we still have a lot of games to get things right, it’s just a slight bit of Turbulence but we are still sky high in flight.

To my Gooner faithfuls, overall our season has been incredible so far, 2 league losses in 20 games, 5 points clear of City with a game in hand, and City facing possible points deduction. All is not lost yet, but there cannot be room for complacency, we just need another good run so it’s on your marks, set and let’s go to the title.

Keep the optimism.

COYG! LET’S GO!!

Victor Stephen

